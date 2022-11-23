Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' hubby Raj Kundra on their 13th anniversary

Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' husband on their 13th anniversary

The Bollywood power couple, Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra are celebrating the 13th year of their married life on November 22.

To mark the special occasion, the actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her loving husband.

Along with the note, the Nikamma actress shared a bunch of pictures in the video enjoying their best time together.

In the caption, she wrote, "13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie."

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force where she will appear alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

