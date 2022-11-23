 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his thoughts about traditional approaches followed by Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his pet peeves targeting practices in Bollywood
Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his pet peeves targeting practices in Bollywood 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently was at fine fettle at a masterclass at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and he briefly shared his thoughts about practices in Bollywood by discussing his pet peeves as an actor. 

Talking about his pet peeves, Nawaz revealed that he has a major problem with how traditional approach of ‘lights, camera, action’ during a shot bothers him. Discussing it, he said, “I’m sorry to say this, but I have to so that people know about it, before we start a shot [on Bollywood sets] there is so much noise and so many voices and the director expects the best from his actors?,”

He further added, “All of a sudden they say the shot is ready and ‘action’ – are we computers? I have a problem with this – we could achieve so much more with some silence on set, but that’s not possible was we have no silence at all.”

He also talked about how lack of character descriptions bother him so much. He also stated that when an actor decides to go on a new character, the traces of the previous character he played needs to be eradicated.

“If you have to begin from zero, you have to first unlearn what you have learned.” He said. 

More From Showbiz:

Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada

Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'
Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage:

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage: "Life has evolved, Life is better"
Alia Bhatt voices concern over ‘bringing up’ child in the spotlight

Alia Bhatt voices concern over ‘bringing up’ child in the spotlight
Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' hubby Raj Kundra on their 13th anniversary

Shilpa Shetty dedicates a post to 'Cookie' hubby Raj Kundra on their 13th anniversary

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married next year in January: Reports

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married next year in January: Reports
Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle

Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’
Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations