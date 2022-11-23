Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada

Hasnain Lehri posts a loved up picture with Loujain Adada

Hasnain Lehri, a famous model cum actor from Pakistan, makes his relationship Instagram official with a model from Dubai named Loujain Adada.

Pakistani showbiz is right now under a rough spell when it comes to love. Multiple divorces have happened this year, but seems like love is still capable of casting its magic spell which is why Hasnain, who has a huge fan following due to his looks and modelling skills, has made his relationship official.





Hasnain, as per the speculations in fashion industry was dating supermodel Sabeeka Imam. However, both of them later parted ways and were single as of now.

Earlier today, Hasnain took to his Instagram and shared a loved up picture of himself and beau Loujain, who is known as LJ from Netflix’s Dubai Bling. The caption says, ‘I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess.’

Lojain replied, ‘My heart! H fairytales do come true.’