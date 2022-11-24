Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider

Johnny Depp is all set to join Pirates Of The Caribbean in a discreet comeback.

A source close to Disney bosses and Depp himself has spilled the details of this project are kept a 'top secret' amid conjecture around his inclusion in the latest installment of the franchise.

The source said: “Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top secret location in the UK.

“Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea.

“Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway.

“A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know.

“Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project.

“All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can.”



Depp, 59, made his debut as Jack Sparrow for the franchise in 2003.

