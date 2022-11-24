 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Johnny Depp is all set to join Pirates Of The Caribbean in a discreet comeback.

A source close to Disney bosses and Depp himself has spilled the details of this project are kept a 'top secret' amid conjecture around his inclusion in the latest installment of the franchise.

The source said: “Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top secret location in the UK.

“Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea.

“Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway.

“A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know.

“Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project.

“All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can.”

Depp, 59, made his debut as Jack Sparrow for the franchise in 2003. 

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'

Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'
Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'

Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'
Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood

Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood
Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release
Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens
Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move