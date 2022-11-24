'Delusional mindset': Military castigates Indian army officer's 'fallacious remarks' over AJK

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — ISPR/File

ISPR says Indian army officer's remarks are unfounded.

It says he seeks to distract world from gross violations in IIOJK.

Military says Pakistan capable of defending borders.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani military Thursday castigated an officer of the Indian army for his statement about "taking back" Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from Pakistan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian military officer concerning AJK was an apt manifestation of the Indian armed forces "delusional mindset".

The military's media wing also noted that the statement showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian armed forces' thought.

It added that the army officer's fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are his bid to divert attention from the Indian army’s conduct in AJK.

"[The statement was an] attempt to divert attention from Indian army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by international law and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions."

Indian general officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition are intellectually insulting, the ISPR said, adding that the Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.

"This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode."

In the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology, the ISPR added.

India's Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi earlier this week said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back AJK, NDTV reported.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Dwivedi.

Not stopping here, he also levelled allegations related to terrorism against Pakistan.