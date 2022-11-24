‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

One of the most awaited films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the screens on Dec. 16.

Ahead of its release, reports are making rounds on the internet that the highly anticipated sequel of 2009 blockbuster hit Avatar is expected to smash several records at the box office.

According to Deadline, the early tracking suggests Avatar: The Way of Water should rake in at least $150 million as soon as it hit the theatres in North America and may possibly climb even higher to $175 million over the opening weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water expects to join the Hollywood blockbuster club as the sequel would be the third-highest opening weekend of 2022 behind Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181 million).

The James Cameron directorial sequel has already been delayed several times, being rescheduled from 2014 to 2020, and finally to 2022. The original Avatar opened to $77 million back in 2009 and went on to gross $2.7 billion globally.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.