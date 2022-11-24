Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the producer of famous films 'PK, 3 idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS' and more

Munna Bhai Mbbs producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has finally announced his next film named 12th Fail featuring Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Chopra’s new film is going to be a real life story of an IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is not going to be biopic but rather it will highlight the power of one. It will focus on how one can create seismic change with uprightness.

Vikrant Massey starrer is going to be the first ever film to be shot in New Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; the location is known to have seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.

PK producer opened up about his upcoming film, said: “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. ’12th Fail’ is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence, I will believe I have succeeded.”

Massey, who rose to fame for his performance in Mirzapur and Haseen Dilruba, talked about the film, said: “It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution.”

According to IndiaToday, while talking about working with the 3 idiots producer, Vikrant Massey said: “Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a dream-come-true and a huge challenge since he’s such a thorough director.”