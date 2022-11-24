 
entertainment
Johnny Depp, Christian Bale didn’t talk on ‘Public Enemies’ set

Johnny Depp and Christian Bale had little to no communication while they worked together on Public Enemies.

The Batman Begins star once opened up about his relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor noting that he keeps his distance from his co-stars so to avoid affecting their on-screen presence.

“I didn’t want to talk unless it was while we were doing a scene, I enjoy it that way,” Bale told Wales Online. “ Johnny seemed happy to do it that way, too.”

“We really didn’t get to know each other better between takes,” he added.

In another interview with Collider, the star gushed over Depp while he talked about the biographical crime drama film, saying, “He does his own thing.”

“He makes very interesting choices and makes a real variety of movies. I find that interesting,” Bale noted. “But the nature of the way that we worked together was very similar to the way of the story.”

Bale went on to add that even if they tried to communicate on the movie set, they could not, because if he was not working then Depp was. 

