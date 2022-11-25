Govt has no issue with Imran Khan copter landing in Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. Geo News/File

Govt has no issue with Imran Khan landing his helicopter in Islamabad, says Rana Sanaullah.

Says irony is that PTI is staging a rally in Nawaz Sharif Park.

Wounded Imran Khan plans to attend protest in Rawalpindi on Nov 26.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan stated that the ruling coalition has no objections to PTI Chairman Imran Khan landing a helicopter in the Parade Ground if security agencies do not object.

Imran Khan earlier announced that though he was wounded, he would lead a massive public rally in Rawalpindi on November 26. The PTI has sought permission from the capital city's administration to allow Imran Khan's helicopter to make a landing at the Parade Ground as it falls under its jurisdiction.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz said earlier Thursday that the government had declined to issue permission.

Speaking in the Geo News current affairs programme 'Capital Talk' on Thursday, Rana Sanaullah said that it is a strange turn of events that the PTI is set to stage a sit-in at the Nawaz Sharif Park.

The minister also took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying he [Imran] claimed that he would bring a sea of people. Let's see how he does that, the PML-N leader said.

The federal minister said he had already asked the Islamabad administration to decide the issues based on their merits.

Replying to a question about the party’s prolonged sit-in and road blocks in Rawalpindi, Sanaullah warned the PTI against blocking roads and causing any inconvenience to the general public.

Sanaullah also congratulated Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lieutenant General Asim Munir on their appointments as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) respectively.

Referring to a meeting between President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the former’s Zaman Park residence, Sanaullah said the former prime minister “again degraded Arif Alvi and his post.”

The constitutional head of the state should not have met Imran Khan for consultation ahead of the approval of the next army chief. “Imran Khan again degraded a constitutional position to satisfy his fake ego,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah chastised Imran Khan for "degrading" the presidency in order to satisfy his ego. He said President Dr Arif Alvi should not have flown to Lahore while carrying files. It is beneath a president to consult the head of a political party to perform his constitutional duty, he said.

Rana Sanauallah said that an inquiry commission should be set up to satisfy the mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif. The Prime Minister had already written a letter to chief justice of Pakistan regarding Arshad Sharif and other issues, he said.

The minister said that Waqar and Khurram are involved in the assassination of Arshad Sharif. If the two brothers are handed over to the Pakistani authorities for interrogation, the case will have its logical end, he said.