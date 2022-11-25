 
entertainment
Meghan Markle was more popular than Kate Middleton during first foreign visit as royal

After her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia in 2018, Meghan Markle felt the Royal Family "needed her more than she needed them", acording to Royal author Tina Brown.

Brown said Meghan felt her "star power" was "bigger than what she was allowed to do in the monarchy".

UK's Daily Express reported that the journalist added, "She had starred in the equivalent of a blockbuster film and wanted her leading-lady status to be reflected in lights."

The author while appearing on 60 Minutes Australia in May, said: "That was something that puzzled the royal household tremendously.

"Their tour of Australia was a wild success, more successful than Kate and William's, in terms of crowds and the adulation.

They announced to step down from their royal duties just over a year after their Australia tour.

Meghan and Harry ended their royal duties in March 2020 for a new life in the US.

The couple's relationship with the royal family deteriorated after their explosive interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry is also expected to target his family in his upcoming memoir titled "Spare".

Their Netflix docuseries is expected to release next month.

According to reports, the couple delayed the release of Harry's memoir due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

