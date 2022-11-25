 
pakistan
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan. — Presidency of Republic of Turkey.
A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan. — Presidency of Republic of Turkey.

  • PM Shehbaz left for Turkiye this morning. 
  • He is visiting the country on President Erdogan's invitation. 
  • Shehbaz and Erdogan will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships at the Istanbul Shipyard.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Turkiye on a two-day official visit this morning, Geo News reported on Friday.  

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, alongside President Erdogan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest, read the statement.

During his stay in Istanbul, the president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will call on the prime minister, the FO said, adding that the PM will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust, said the FO.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

PM Shehbaz Sharif last visited Turkiye in May-June 2022.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab to introduce new grading system in educational institutions

Punjab to introduce new grading system in educational institutions
PTI leaders seek face-saving to call off protests: Khawaja Asif

PTI leaders seek face-saving to call off protests: Khawaja Asif
Govt has no issue with Imran Khan copter landing in Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Govt has no issue with Imran Khan copter landing in Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah
Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief

Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief
FIA summons Tasneem Haider in Arshad Sharif murder case

FIA summons Tasneem Haider in Arshad Sharif murder case
PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day official visit of Turkiye tomorrow

PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day official visit of Turkiye tomorrow
Imran Khan's response in contempt case 'wholly inaccurate', interior ministry tells SC

Imran Khan's response in contempt case 'wholly inaccurate', interior ministry tells SC
Disqualification: Supreme Court asks Vawda to admit mistake

Disqualification: Supreme Court asks Vawda to admit mistake
Tasneem Haider Shah contradicts his lawyer over murder conspiracy 'evidence'

Tasneem Haider Shah contradicts his lawyer over murder conspiracy 'evidence'
Over 500 people test positive for HIV in Islamabad in last 10 months

Over 500 people test positive for HIV in Islamabad in last 10 months
Outgoing CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz

Outgoing CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz
An overview of Lt Gen Shamshad Mirza's career

An overview of Lt Gen Shamshad Mirza's career