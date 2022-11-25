Prince William visits Cornwall without Kate Middleton

Duke of Cornwall, Prince William, has made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on his new role, where he met organisations who are supporting the local community and staff working for the Duchy of Cornwall.



He visited Newquay Orchard, a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy land which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.

Built by the community, for the community, the Orchard has flourished over the last eight years and is now home to a great variety of initiatives which aim to combat social isolation, promote healthy lifestyles, and support those who are feeling the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

The site also runs a community café and acts as a venue which offers a space for local people to run events, workshops, classes and social clubs.

The Duke joined volunteers at ‘An Lowarth’, Cornish for ‘garden’, one of the original growing spaces at the Orchard and a space where volunteers can learn skills, make new friends and improve their physical and mental health.

The Orchard currently works with over 120 active volunteers each week, who take stewardship of the Orchard in everything from mulching and weeding to developing structures and planting trees.

William then visited an educational area where people are trained in cooking, gardening and other practical skills to help them move into employment, education or further training.

Finally, the Duke paid a visit to the community café, ‘Canteen at the Orchard’, whose core ethos is sustainability, and serves produce grown and picked by volunteers in the gardens.

Whilst in Cornwall, His Royal Highness also visited Duchy offices to meet staff as he takes forward the stewardship of the estate.