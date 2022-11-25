 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William visits Cornwall without Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Prince William visits Cornwall without Kate Middleton

Duke of Cornwall, Prince William, has made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on his new role, where he met organisations who are supporting the local community and staff working for the Duchy of Cornwall.

Prince William visited Cornwall without wife Kate Middleton.

He visited Newquay Orchard, a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy land which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.

Built by the community, for the community, the Orchard has flourished over the last eight years and is now home to a great variety of initiatives which aim to combat social isolation, promote healthy lifestyles, and support those who are feeling the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

The site also runs a community café and acts as a venue which offers a space for local people to run events, workshops, classes and social clubs.

The Duke joined volunteers at ‘An Lowarth’, Cornish for ‘garden’, one of the original growing spaces at the Orchard and a space where volunteers can learn skills, make new friends and improve their physical and mental health.

The Orchard currently works with over 120 active volunteers each week, who take stewardship of the Orchard in everything from mulching and weeding to developing structures and planting trees.

William then visited an educational area where people are trained in cooking, gardening and other practical skills to help them move into employment, education or further training.

Finally, the Duke paid a visit to the community café, ‘Canteen at the Orchard’, whose core ethos is sustainability, and serves produce grown and picked by volunteers in the gardens.

Whilst in Cornwall, His Royal Highness also visited Duchy offices to meet staff as he takes forward the stewardship of the estate.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career
Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’
Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy
Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?
‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention
Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans

Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans