Friday Nov 25 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter 'Raha': Details inside

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their daughter yesterday
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally came up with a name for their baby girl. They made the announcement yesterday by sharing an Instagram post that shows a customized football jersey of team Barcelona, with name 'Raha' imprinted. 


Ever since the news is out, everyone is wondering why did they choose that particular name for their daughter? Well, here is the reason why.

Ranbir and Alia have a sincere obsession with number 8. Hence, the letters R and H depicts their loyalty for that number as R stands at number 18, while H stands at number 8 in alphabet series. Moreover, Ranbir has associated number 8 with infinity sign.

Alia has also embraced the number 8 as she wore a diamond studded piece of jewelry that symbolizes marital commitment in Hinduism which features number 8.

Alia also revealed that the name is chosen by Neetu Kapoor, whom she referred as ‘wise and wonderful dadi’ which has multiple strong meanings in different languages. 

