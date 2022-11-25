 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani, Ram Charan resume shoot for 'RC 15' in New Zealand, gorge on burgers

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

'RC 15' is going to be a political thriller film

Actor Ram Charan and Kiara Advani gorge on juicy burgers while shooting for upcoming film RC 15 in New Zealand.

RC 15 is said to be one of the biggest films of their career. The duo has recently recommenced the shoot.

While shooting for a song, Kiara shared pictures from the location of the shoot where the two could be seen eating burgers along with the crew members of the film.

The Kabir Singh actor captioned the pictures: “Song shoot diet in New Zealand.”

Film RC 15 is a political thriller directed by S Shankar. It will be featuring RRR actor in two distinct avatars. Kiara Advani will be playing the lead actress opposite Ram Charan.

This film is going mark as their second on-screen collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RC 15 is being filmed on the budget of INR 170 crore, reports IndiaToday.

