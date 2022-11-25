 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Vikram Gokhale's health update: Ventilator likely to be removed

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Vikram Gokhale played Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti's role in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Versatile actor Vikram Gokhale’s health condition got critical as he was put on ventilatory support after multiple organ failure, but today the hospital authorities informed that his health condition is improving a bit.

As per the authorities, the ventilator is most likely going to be removed within the next 48 hours. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospsital stated: “Noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his lips and is likely to off ventilator support in the next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable.”

Earlier on Thursday, sources revealed that the doctors and his family members had informed that he was in a critical condition and is not responding to the treatment.

His death rumours also started circulating on the social media to which his family responded by saying: “Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him, confirmed Gokhale’s daughter.”

Vikram Gokhale is renowned actor and has played some remarkable roles in the Marathi and Hindi cinema. He is famous for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Agneepath, De Dana Dan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, reports PinkVilla.

