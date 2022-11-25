 
FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt named new born daughter Raha
The new parents of B-town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently unveiled the name of their new born daughter, receive warm wishes from the Barcelona football club.

The official twitter handle of the football club shared a tweet that read: “Congratulations @alia08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is known to be a diehard fan of the Spanish football team.

The couple announced the name of their bundle of joy in a lovely post that had a picture of the duo holding their baby in the arms. The picture also showed a mini Barcelona jersey with their daughter Raha’s name on it in the background.

Alia took it to her Instagram and revealed the name of her daughter. She wrote; “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature in film Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, reports PinkVilla.

