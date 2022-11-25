 
Friday Nov 25 2022
Irina Shayk takes daughter for a stroll amid reconciliation rumours with Bradley Cooper

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Irina Shayk was all smiles Wednesday while taking her daughter, Lea, for a stroll in NYC

The supermodel, 36, who is rumoured to have rekindled her romance with Lea's dad Bradley Cooper, 47, walks hand-in-hand with her five-year-daughter during their stroll.

The star looked stunning in a black jacket, paired with a matching scarf and slacks. Meanwhile, Lea looked adorable in a red padded jacket, cat print trousers, and a wooly hat.

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea in 2017, but just two years later they ended their romantic relationship.

In August the mega stars took a family vacation and Irina shared snaps from the trip on Instagram.

The post sparked rumors of a reconciliation as fans presumed the twosome was on again.

Then, the co-parents began appearing in public together on various occasions.

Photo credits: DailyMail
However, neither Cooper nor Shayk have made a public statement about their relationship status.

A source close to the pair told People, 'Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him.'

The insider added that they were both 'single' and are 'hanging out more together.'

'Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad,' the source dished to the entertainment outlet. 'She would like for them to be back together.'


