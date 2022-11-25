 
Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars

Kriti Sanon talked about Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars in a recent interview and revealed the difference between them, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kriti revealed that Kartik and Varun are very different from each other and Varun is more fun than Kartik.

Kriti said, "Kartik and Varun are two very, very different people. I think they are very organic. Varun is more fun and Kartik has a louder laugh."

Kriti has worked with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi and will soon be seen with him in Shehzada. On the other hand, Kriti worked with Varun in Dilwale and the recently released film Bhediya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee in a vital role. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.

