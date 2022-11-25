Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions

 
Nida Yasir invites viral girl to her morning show
Earlier this week, a video of a girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit number 'Mera dil ye pukaare aaja' went viral. Nida Yasir, who's famous for tracking down people who go famous on the internet, invited her on morning show today. 

Ever since the video broke the internet, netizens started wondering when the girl will be invited by Nida, and earlier today, she fulfilled the wish of internet. She invited the viral video girl on her show and asked questions about how she went viral.

Right after the interview went live, Twitter erupted with hilarious and thought-provoking tweets.

Netizens have collectively come to a conclusion that this particular morning show encourages people who haven’t contributed to the society in any positive way. Previously, Nida has invited Dananeer Mobeen, who got famous through ‘Pawri horai hai’ viral video and Ahmed Shah, a child star who got famous through his videos of funnily speaking in a Pashtu dialect. 

