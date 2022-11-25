 
Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan responded to his wife Natasha Dalal's praises for his recently released film Bhediya in a recent interview and said that he had made his wife happy, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Director of Bhediya, Amar Kaushik, shared that Natasha loved Varun in Bhediya and felt very connected with the way the film was created.

Varun reacted to his wife's praises for his film, "Meri biwi toh khush ho gayi, mujhe dusron ki biwiyon ko khush karna hai (My wife is happy already, now I want to make others' wives happy).”

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

Varun Dhawan married his teenage love, Natasha Dalal, on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit wedding ceremony in the presence of very few guests due to the pandemic.

