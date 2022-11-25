 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kajol talks about how actresses from last generation have inspired her
Kajol talks about how actresses from last generation have inspired her 

Kajol has ruled cinema for decades. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was insane and her grace is unmatchable. In a recent interview, she reveals how actresses from last generation have inspired her. 

She mentioned late veteran actress Nutan who inspired her. She said, "I was too little when Nutan was a superstar, and when I grew up, I watched her in the role of a mother in most of the films. She was also a very brilliant and talented singer and used to perform for us on her Harmonium."

She also mentioned that she learned a lot about women empowerment from her mother, grandmother and aunt. "I have to say one thing about my mother, Maasi, and Nani, we keep talking about women empowerment and making women strong these days, but the leading ladies of my life have never taught me about it, but their lives have been a live example for me, they did it and showed it to me. I am fortunate to have been brought up by these women." She said.

Kajol will be seen in Salaam Venky next. 

More From Showbiz:

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent
Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'
Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions

Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions
Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo
Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars

Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars
Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army

Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army
FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents

FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14
AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video

AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video