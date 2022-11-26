Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi's statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha after earning the ire of many quarters for mocking the Indian Army, has changed tracks and tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on peace with Pakistan.

According to Indian Express, the Fukrey star tweeted, "Exactly," with a shrug emoji. Modi made the comments in a message to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019.

Khan tweeted then, "I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time for the people of the sub-continent to work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive, and prosperous region in an atmosphere free of terror and violence."

The 35-year-old was criticized by a social media section, along with Akshay Kumar and Kay Kay Menon, who expressed disappointment with Richa's tweet.

Richa Chaddha reacted to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi about the Army always being ready to take back territories in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Galwan says hi," the Masaan actor tweeted, hinting at the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

