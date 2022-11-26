Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 song won the category of Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers Choice Award.

The song was composed by Naveed Nashad and sung in the soothing voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher.

However, the Viewers' choice music category had an intense competition with the likes of Chupke Chupke, composed by Naveed Nashad and sung by Ali Zafar and Nirmal Roy, Fitoor, composed by Shani Arshad, sung by Shani Arshad and Aima Baig, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, written by Azaan Sami sung by Yashal Shahid, andParizaad, composed by Wagar Ali sung by Syed Asrar Shah.

Moreover, Feroze Khan also bagged the Best Actor Award for his popular series Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 at the LSA.

Tich Button star opted out from attending the Award evening; his sister Humaima Malick accepted the award on his behalf. Humaima gave a special shout-out during her acceptance speech to all Feroze fans who supported him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lux Style Awards was under pressure after the nomination of Feroze due to the allegations of domestic violence against him.

Responding to the backlash, they issued an official statement, saying they would not take out the actor's name from their list of nominees as they respect "freedom and diversity of audience views."