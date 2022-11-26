 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Feroze Khan Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 song won the category of  Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers Choice Award.

The song was composed by Naveed Nashad and sung in the soothing voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher.

However, the Viewers' choice music category had an intense competition with the likes of Chupke Chupke, composed by Naveed Nashad and sung by Ali Zafar and Nirmal Roy, Fitoor, composed by Shani Arshad, sung by Shani Arshad and Aima Baig, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, written by Azaan Sami sung by Yashal Shahid, andParizaad, composed by Wagar Ali sung by Syed Asrar Shah.

Moreover, Feroze Khan also bagged the Best Actor Award for his popular series Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 at the LSA.

Tich Button star opted out from attending the Award evening; his sister Humaima Malick accepted the award on his behalf. Humaima gave a special shout-out during her acceptance speech to all Feroze fans who supported him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lux Style Awards was under pressure after the nomination of Feroze due to the allegations of domestic violence against him.

Responding to the backlash, they issued an official statement, saying they would not take out the actor's name from their list of nominees as they respect "freedom and diversity of audience views."

More From Showbiz:

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022
Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people

Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people
Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash
Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik
Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside
Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'