 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew, Harry’s title removal ‘an embarrassing low’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have reportedly been feeling rather embarrassed to have their positions redacted by King Charles.

Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers shared these insights in his interview with The Royal Beat’s True Royalty.

There, he started by addressing the removal of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry from the position of Counsellors of State.

He even went as far as to point out how, “The fact is, they didn’t want to remove them completely, because that would have been terribly embarrassing, and Charles is all about unity within the family.”

“[But] he does understand that there is public feeling towards those two in particular... I think some people are aggrieved at how Harry had gone about treating his family.”

“There was obviously an awful lot of support for the way he did leave the family and chose his own destiny, but I don’t think people agree with the fact that if you leave, you should then be able to deputise for the monarch!”¬

