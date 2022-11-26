 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Jennifer Garner spends Thanksgiving with kids volunteering for special cause

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Garner spent her Thanksgiving Day with her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, as they volunteer for a special cause.

The Adam Project star dropped a glimpse of her day with her children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, on Instagram story.

“Happy Thanksgiving from Yakima Valley, WA," Garner captioned the post. "Thank you @savethechildren for including my kids and me."

"We loved packaging and delivering Thanksgiving food with you, and we were so grateful to meet some of the amazing families you serve," she added.

This comes after a source spilled to Us Weekly that Garner has developed a close bond with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez as the ladies co-parent together.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," the insider shared.

The source said that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” J.Lo is to her kids, adding, “They really enjoy each other.”


