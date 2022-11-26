 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

The Kardashians returned with season 2, promising drama and engaging content but the fans rather appeared 'bored' of the Hulu show.

Fans raged against the show, claiming that Kim Kardashian starrer snubbed two of her most crucial crises.

The 42-year-old wasn’t showed addressing her break up with Pete Davidson and her messy divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.

As all of the family members shared their confessions, Kim kicked off: “The best part of my life is I can never foresee what the next chapter is going to be.

"And I don't want to see it, I just like to live it and be in the moment."

The mum-of-four concluded: "I surprise myself all of the time and it makes life so exciting."

Reacting to the finale, one fan wrote: “Boring as (expletive) season two.”

"It could have been so interesting if Kim had divulged further into her marriage breaking down and her relationship with Pete,” the second said.

A third ranted: “I find it really weird how Kim has barely addressed her divorce. It just makes it really obvious that the show is fake” while a fourth post read: “If they’re so rich now, why waste their time and energy with this stale (expletive) show that literally gives us nothing?

"They’re just doing what they can to stay relevant and it seems like it’s not working out too well…"

More From Entertainment:

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship

Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan
Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case