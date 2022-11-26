‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

The Kardashians returned with season 2, promising drama and engaging content but the fans rather appeared 'bored' of the Hulu show.

Fans raged against the show, claiming that Kim Kardashian starrer snubbed two of her most crucial crises.

The 42-year-old wasn’t showed addressing her break up with Pete Davidson and her messy divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.

As all of the family members shared their confessions, Kim kicked off: “The best part of my life is I can never foresee what the next chapter is going to be.

"And I don't want to see it, I just like to live it and be in the moment."

The mum-of-four concluded: "I surprise myself all of the time and it makes life so exciting."

Reacting to the finale, one fan wrote: “Boring as (expletive) season two.”

"It could have been so interesting if Kim had divulged further into her marriage breaking down and her relationship with Pete,” the second said.

A third ranted: “I find it really weird how Kim has barely addressed her divorce. It just makes it really obvious that the show is fake” while a fourth post read: “If they’re so rich now, why waste their time and energy with this stale (expletive) show that literally gives us nothing?

"They’re just doing what they can to stay relevant and it seems like it’s not working out too well…"