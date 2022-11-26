Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski cut a stylish appearance as she stepped out with her dog in New York City for a stroll.

The model donned a cropped grey hoodie paired with a stylish yellow jacket for her morning walk and completed her look with a black maxi skirt.

The Gone Girl star sported black converse sneakers and accessorized her look with gold hoops while concealing her eyes with black shades.

Leaving her brunette hair open, the model-actor appeared to be face calling someone as she walked on the streets of Big Apple.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

This comes amid rumours that the beauty is dating Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson, however, their romance is not exclusive.

An insider close to Ratajkowski previously told E! News that despite going on a “few dates” with the comedian, Ratajkowski is not serious about the relationship.

"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the source spilled, adding, "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."

The outlet further shared that the Lying and Stealing actor, who has been linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months, is not looking for anything serious at the moment.

"She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun," the insider noted. "Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."