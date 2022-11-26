 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya got a decent start at the box office as the film collected around INR 7 crore in India on its first day of theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected in the range of Rs 6 to 7 INR in India on its first day in theatres while its worldwide opening day collection was INR 12.06 crore.

The numbers of the film from its first day in theatres have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

