 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Netizens mock Imran Khan's remarks about Imran Ismail's narrow escape from gunshots

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and party leader Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and party leader Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP/File  

Pakistan's current political situation keeps witnessing one surprise after another by the PTI leadership as the party recently decided to not move toward Islamabad and quit all assemblies.

In a public gathering in Rehmanabad yesterday, PTI chief Imran Khan's comments became a source of meme on Twitter when he talked about the Wazirabad incident that had left him injured after he was shot.

Recalling the assassination attempt on him and other party leaders who were along with him including former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, Khan said that 12 people were hit by bullets that day on the container.

"Four bullets were found in Imran Ismail's clothes but he survived," said Khan.

Netizens found the remarks about Ismail funny and decided to mock them by making brutal memes. 

Let's take a took: 


More From Pakistan:

Claims regarding General Bajwa and his family's assets based on blatant lies: ISPR

Claims regarding General Bajwa and his family's assets based on blatant lies: ISPR
KP opposition calls meeting to discuss options following Imran Khan's announcement

KP opposition calls meeting to discuss options following Imran Khan's announcement
'Our tehreek will continue': Imran Khan thanks supporters for joining 'Azadi March'

'Our tehreek will continue': Imran Khan thanks supporters for joining 'Azadi March'

MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Islamabad airport before international departure

MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Islamabad airport before international departure
Local body elections underway in Azad Kashmir after 31 years

Local body elections underway in Azad Kashmir after 31 years
China welcomes newly appointed army chief Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza

China welcomes newly appointed army chief Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza
Court approves two-day physical remand of Senator Azam Swati

Court approves two-day physical remand of Senator Azam Swati
Senator Azam Swati criticised for using foul language against top military brass

Senator Azam Swati criticised for using foul language against top military brass
PM Shehbaz asks Turkish investors to expand footprint in renewable energy

PM Shehbaz asks Turkish investors to expand footprint in renewable energy
Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decides early retirement

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decides early retirement
Fact-check: Allegations of corruption against Ahsan Iqbal baseless, court finds

Fact-check: Allegations of corruption against Ahsan Iqbal baseless, court finds
Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed

Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed