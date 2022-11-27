Netizens mock Imran Khan's remarks about Imran Ismail's narrow escape from gunshots

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and party leader Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP/File

Pakistan's current political situation keeps witnessing one surprise after another by the PTI leadership as the party recently decided to not move toward Islamabad and quit all assemblies.

In a public gathering in Rehmanabad yesterday, PTI chief Imran Khan's comments became a source of meme on Twitter when he talked about the Wazirabad incident that had left him injured after he was shot.

Recalling the assassination attempt on him and other party leaders who were along with him including former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, Khan said that 12 people were hit by bullets that day on the container.

"Four bullets were found in Imran Ismail's clothes but he survived," said Khan.

Netizens found the remarks about Ismail funny and decided to mock them by making brutal memes.

Let's take a took:



