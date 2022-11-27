 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor tributes deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Anil Kapoor tributes deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Anil Kapoor tributes deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor shared his working experience with late veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said that he had the honor to work with him.

The actor took to his Twitter to share some pictures featuring the two from the film Eeshwar.

Anil said that, "I had the honour and privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films which is very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense. Had a great time working with him, he was a great actor of Indian cinema."

"Respected and immensely admired theatre and star actor in Marathi cinema. Always looked forward to his performances in films I have seen. His absence will be felt dearly. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Actor continued.

Vikram passed away after suffering multiple organ failure on November 26, 2022. Before Anil, many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher also expressed grief on Vikram death.

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8
Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi