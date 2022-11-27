 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional note for the two actors on his blog
Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional note for the two actors on his blog

Amitabh Bachchan, on the demise of veteran actors Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum, pay special tribute to them by writing a heartfelt note on his blog.

Bachchan wrote: “The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known .. They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence ..”

Previously Amitabh wrote a blog where he described Tabassum as an effervescent all-rounder. He wrote: “they all leave us one by one .. and it is beyond comprehension .. you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind .. and they ever remain an image of the time .. unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free .. and then they leave , and it cannot be fathomed.”

According to IndiaToday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor died on November 26 at the age of 77 due to some severe health conditions whereas Tabassum passed away on November 18 at the age of 78. 

More From Showbiz:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party
Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8