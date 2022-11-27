Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year on December 9

The most-loved couple of B-town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon celebrate their first anniversary for which they have special plans, reports.

According to the sources, the duo will be spending the special day in Maldives. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will travelling alone to the island without any friends and family.

Moreover, the lovebirds will also be having a small puja at their home. Vicky’s family pandit will be called upon to conduct the puja.

These are just the reports. So far there is no confirmation about this whole plan.

The two got married last year on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

On the work front, both Kaif and Kaushal are busy with their hectic work schedule. Kartrina Kaif has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming biopic film named Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life story of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw, reported ETimes.