 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanons Bhediya released in theatres on November 25
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' released in theatres on November 25

Rumours had it that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are in a secret connection and now it seems like actor Varun Dhawan has confirmed their relationship.

Both Kriti and Varun appeared on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 for the promotion of their upcoming film Bhediya. During the show Varun hinted at Kriti and Prabhas’s relationship.

A video is circulating all over social media where director Karan Johar can be seen asking Dhawan why Kriti’s name is not on the list to which he replies saying: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai.”

Johar forces Bhediya star to reveal the name. Varun further adds: “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, wo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke saath.”

This statement makes it quite evident since Prabhas and Deepika are working together nowadays on film Project K.

After the Badlapur actor made the revelation the Luka Chuppi actress could be seen blushing.

Take a look at the video:

As per PinkVilla, rumours emerged soon after Kriti, in an interview, said that if she ever gets a chance she would like to get married to Prabhas.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2
Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports

Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports
Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'

Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'
Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party
Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'