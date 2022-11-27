Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' released in theatres on November 25

Rumours had it that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are in a secret connection and now it seems like actor Varun Dhawan has confirmed their relationship.

Both Kriti and Varun appeared on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 for the promotion of their upcoming film Bhediya. During the show Varun hinted at Kriti and Prabhas’s relationship.

A video is circulating all over social media where director Karan Johar can be seen asking Dhawan why Kriti’s name is not on the list to which he replies saying: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai.”

Johar forces Bhediya star to reveal the name. Varun further adds: “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, wo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke saath.”

This statement makes it quite evident since Prabhas and Deepika are working together nowadays on film Project K.

After the Badlapur actor made the revelation the Luka Chuppi actress could be seen blushing.

Take a look at the video:

As per PinkVilla, rumours emerged soon after Kriti, in an interview, said that if she ever gets a chance she would like to get married to Prabhas.