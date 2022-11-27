 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Varun Dhawans Bhediya does decent business on Day 2
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya stayed steady at the box office on the second day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 9.5 crore in India on its second day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected in the range of Rs 9.5 INR in India on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 17 crore in two days.

The numbers of the film from its first day in theatres have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

More From Showbiz:

Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports

Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports
Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'

Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'
Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party
Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu shares the teaser of psychological thriller 'Blurr'
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar
Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora