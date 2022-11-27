 
By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 9

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 15 crore on its ninth day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 15 crore on its ninth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 127 crore in nine days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

