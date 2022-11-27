WATCH: Babar Azam's hard-hitting shots in nets ahead of England Test series

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Ahead of the much-awaited Test series with England, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam Sunday shared a glimpse of his practice session with fans and followers.

"All set for another historic series in our homeland," the 28-year-old batter wrote in his tweet along with a video.

In the video, the star batsman can be seen practising in the nets at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval and looks geared up to play hard-hitting shots to take on England's bowlers.

The Green Shirts will be facing English cricketers in the upcoming Test series at home which is scheduled from December 1 to 21.

Earlier today, England's cricketers landed in Pakistan to play their first series in the country after 17 years. They visited to play one last in 2005.



England played a successful T20 series two months ago in Pakistan, but have declined to play a Test match here for 17 years because of the precarious security situation.



They were due to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out after New Zealand abandoned their tour minutes before the first one-day international, citing security alerts.

England Test squad

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan

December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi