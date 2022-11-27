 
sports
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Babar Azam's hard-hitting shots in nets ahead of England Test series

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Pakistans skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Ahead of the much-awaited Test series with England, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam Sunday shared a glimpse of his practice session with fans and followers.

"All set for another historic series in our homeland," the 28-year-old batter wrote in his tweet along with a video.

In the video, the star batsman can be seen practising in the nets at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval and looks geared up to play hard-hitting shots to take on England's bowlers.

The Green Shirts will be facing English cricketers in the upcoming Test series at home which is scheduled from December 1 to 21.

Earlier today, England's cricketers landed in Pakistan to play their first series in the country after 17 years. They visited to play one last in 2005.

England played a successful T20 series two months ago in Pakistan, but have declined to play a Test match here for 17 years because of the precarious security situation.

They were due to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out after New Zealand abandoned their tour minutes before the first one-day international, citing security alerts.

England Test squad

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan

December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi

More From Sports:

Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out

Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out
WATCH: Shahid Afridi’s heartwarming chat with Indian fans

WATCH: Shahid Afridi’s heartwarming chat with Indian fans
Morocco stun Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

Morocco stun Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win
UAE to be Afghanistan's 'home' for next five years

UAE to be Afghanistan's 'home' for next five years
Tennis star Sania Mirza stuns in aubergine-hued desi outfit

Tennis star Sania Mirza stuns in aubergine-hued desi outfit
Pakistan’s fastest woman sprinter eyes glory at international competitions

Pakistan’s fastest woman sprinter eyes glory at international competitions
Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner

Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21
Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005

Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005
Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico

Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico
Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup

Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup
Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark