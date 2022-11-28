Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and General Asim Munir. — ISPR/Files

HIghly prestigious ceremony to be held at GHQ.

Lt Gen Asim Munir to be 17th COAS of Pakistan Army.

Gen Bajwa to hold farewell meetings with PM, President today.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony will be held tomorrow (Tuesday), ISPR said Monday, marking the time-honoured tradition that symbolises the seamless transition of the military leadership.

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the "baton of command" to General Asim Munir, who was chosen to lead the country’s sentinels by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24.

The passing of the baton from an outgoing COAS to an incoming one conveys the cardinal message to the troops the military leadership continues without a break in command.



The summary of his appointment was ratified by President Arif Alvi.

General Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Former military leadership will also participate in the function at GHQ.

Moreover, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also hold farewell meetings with the President and Prime Minister today.

Lt General Asim Munir

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

He is currently posted as the quartermaster general at the General Head Quarters.

The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji school Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The lieutenant general also has M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University.

The quartermaster general was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla corps.

Gen Munir has commanded 23rd Frontier Force Regiment, Infantry Brigade, remained as a force commander in Northern Areas, Gilgit and Corps Commander 30 Corps, Gujranwala.

The incoming army chief has also served as the director general of Military Intelligence.

In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Following this, he was posted as corps commander Gujranwala for two years. After heading the Gujranwala corps he was posted at his present assignment at the GHQ.

Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. He will also be the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

The army chief designate is a keen sportsman, avid reader, and traveller.