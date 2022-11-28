 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Prince Harry ‘refused King Charles calls with Archie, Lilibet

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly refused to facilitate any calls to King Charles on the day of the monarch’s birthday.

An inside source made this admission while speaking to New Idea about the shocking stone walling.

While King Charles was ‘spoiled rotten’ by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids George, Charlotte and Louis, he was not even patched through to a call with Archie and Lilibet.

This instance reportedly ended up “casting a shadow over celebrations” for the rest of the day.

The source believes the decision to remove Prince Harry as Counsellors of State added to it since the prince seems to have taken “this motion as a clear message that he is being officially iced out and there's no doubting that him and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

This hypothesis has come in light of how the Sussexes don’t seem to have “a lot of leverage left against the royals, but they do know Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren. At this point, some wonder whether the Sussexes will ever allow the King to see those kids again.”

At the same time being rejected a call to his grandchildren became his ‘wake-up call’ and made him want to “rise above the feud with Harry and Meghan and have a meaningful relationship.”

