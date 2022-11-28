 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Osman Khalid Butt releases clarification statement regarding Lux Style Awards performance

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Osman Khalid Butt is known for two things, his sassy humor and his bold takes on social issues, especially when they involve women. The actor was under a lot of heat due to his performance at Lux Style Award 2022, as people claimed it was 'hypocrite' of him to perform at a ceremony that awards abusers. 

He took a stand for Aliza Sultan Khan when she came out with domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Feroze Khan. Hence performing at the same platform that awarded him made audience think that Osman went against everything he actively preaches. 

After his performance, he received a hefty amount of criticism for ‘siding with abusers’ about which, he has released a statement today that clears the air about his stance. He stated that he was contacted more than a week before ceremony to perform and co-host a segment. At that time, nominations weren’t announced.

"My only reservation, which I made clear before agreeing was that I could not attend, let alone perform at the ceremony if Feroze was present there (which has nothing to do with his acting prowess, and everything to do with the very serious allegations levied by his ex-wife), and I was assured that he would not. That commitment was honored.” He wrote.

He further elaborated that he got his hosting segment freed of ‘controversial nominations’.

"I will continue to raise my voice: feminism is not a brand I wear, it is ingrained in my very being," He concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Preity Zinta shares personal favorite scene from 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Take a look

Preity Zinta shares personal favorite scene from 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Take a look
Watch: Arijit Singh's rendition of Coke Sudio cover Pasoori, fans react

Watch: Arijit Singh's rendition of Coke Sudio cover Pasoori, fans react
Vicky Kaushal says he is an experienced background dancer, proves with picture

Vicky Kaushal says he is an experienced background dancer, proves with picture
Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' all set to release directly on OTT

Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' all set to release directly on OTT
Chunky Panday reveals how Ananya Panday dealt with 'Liger' failure

Chunky Panday reveals how Ananya Panday dealt with 'Liger' failure
Pakistan veteran designer Maheen Khan calls out Lux Style Awards after siding with 'alleged abuser'

Pakistan veteran designer Maheen Khan calls out Lux Style Awards after siding with 'alleged abuser'
Israeli star Lior Raz hints at collab with Rajkummar Rao?

Israeli star Lior Raz hints at collab with Rajkummar Rao?
Katrina Kaif joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon, video goes viral
Hansal Mehta says 'Bhediya' deserves to be a franchise

Hansal Mehta says 'Bhediya' deserves to be a franchise
Tahira Kashyap borrowed money from husband Ayushmann Khurrana for her first short film

Tahira Kashyap borrowed money from husband Ayushmann Khurrana for her first short film
Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'

Ram Setu director Abhishek Sharma says Bollywood cannot be 'original'
Anurag Kashyap gets candid about battling depression

Anurag Kashyap gets candid about battling depression