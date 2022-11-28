Osman Khalid Butt releases clarification statement regarding Lux Style Awards performance

Osman Khalid Butt is known for two things, his sassy humor and his bold takes on social issues, especially when they involve women. The actor was under a lot of heat due to his performance at Lux Style Award 2022, as people claimed it was 'hypocrite' of him to perform at a ceremony that awards abusers.

He took a stand for Aliza Sultan Khan when she came out with domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Feroze Khan. Hence performing at the same platform that awarded him made audience think that Osman went against everything he actively preaches.

After his performance, he received a hefty amount of criticism for ‘siding with abusers’ about which, he has released a statement today that clears the air about his stance. He stated that he was contacted more than a week before ceremony to perform and co-host a segment. At that time, nominations weren’t announced.

"My only reservation, which I made clear before agreeing was that I could not attend, let alone perform at the ceremony if Feroze was present there (which has nothing to do with his acting prowess, and everything to do with the very serious allegations levied by his ex-wife), and I was assured that he would not. That commitment was honored.” He wrote.

He further elaborated that he got his hosting segment freed of ‘controversial nominations’.

"I will continue to raise my voice: feminism is not a brand I wear, it is ingrained in my very being," He concluded.