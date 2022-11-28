 
Meghan Markle ‘adamant’ she’ll ‘do it all’ on her own

During Queen Elizabeth’s reign Meghan Markle reportedly felt she could ‘do it all’.

Royal author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth made this shocking admission.

This comes from his newly released book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, and according to a report by the Mail On Sunday, Meghan felt she was ‘more than capable’ of doing everything ‘on her own’ within the Firm.

In her attempt to make Meghan feel ‘welcome’ the Queen set her up with Sophie Wessex because “She was concerned for her future happiness.”

Not to mention, “At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: 'You can carry on being an actress if you like – that's your profession, after all'. She would have been totally understanding if Meghan had decided to continue her career.”

But Meghan ended up working full time in the Firm for the first few years and “promised that when it came to the Commonwealth, she wouldn't let Her Majesty down.”

But “The Queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry's girl might find adjusting to Royal life 'challenging to begin with' (as she put it).”

“'It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it' – that was Her Majesty's experience going back many years,” Mr Brandreth claimed.

However, the Duchess of Sussex turned the help down and “made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help” because she had Prince Harry to ‘show her the ropes’. 

