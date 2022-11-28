 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Anupam Kher revealed in a recent interview that he is scared of heights and shared how he shot for his last film Uunchai which was shot in the hilly terrain, as reported by IndiaToday.

Anupam shared that he faced a lot of challenges while shooting for Uunchai because of his fear of heights. However, he said that he overcome all the challenges out of love for director Sooraj Barjatiya and acting.

Anupam said, "Though it was a life-changing experience, not many know that I am a little scared of flying. Since I am a professional actor and there was no other alternative to that, I kept on reminding myself that I could do it. Also, my love for Rajshri Productions, Sooraj, and love for acting made me overcome such challenges."

He further added, "Climbing those mountains was tough. No hot water every day. Sometimes it used to be cold water. There were times we used to stay in a place where we were even deprived of basic amenities, like a good rugged life, and I loved every moment of it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher had three film releases this year: Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Uunchai.

