Monday Nov 28 2022
Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share what trick she plays to always get her food on time in cafes. Parineeti wrote that she stares at the staff to get her food on time, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Parineeti shared her pictures from a cafe in London on Instagram in which she wore a black sweater with a white jacket and accessorized with a woollen cap and quirky gloves. In the caption, Parineeti shared her strategy to always get the food on time in cafes.

Parineeti wrote, "Stare at them to make the food come faster (handfolded emoji), and yes, my gloves are super cool, they are dual designed so I can use my hands without taking them off (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Uunchai follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

