Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Luis Guzmán reveals he's always confused for a role he never played

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Luis Guzmán revealed that he is always confused for another actor in a role he never even played.

During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor, 66, explained that for decades, he has been confused for the late Rick Aviles, who played Willie Lopez in the film Ghost.

The host asked the actor about a statement, if it was true of false, “You were considered for the role of Willie Lopez in Ghost.

The actor said that it was “true and false.” He went on to explain how people always mistook him for Aviles.

In the 1990 romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker, Swayze's Sam Wheat is killed by Aviles' Lopez. Sam's ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, played by Demi Moore. Aviles died in 1995 at the age of 42, via People.

“To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, 'Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?’” said Guzmán.

“If I had a nickel since that began — I would probably own this studio, an island and a couple of private planes. I swear.

Guzmán, who currently stars in the Netflix series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family, told Eisen he was never offered the Ghost role, neither did he ever audition for it. And, for a while, he did correct fans who approached him — but after one specific encounter, he gave up.

“I was in Detroit one time, changing planes, and a 90-year-old lady comes up to me, 'Oh, my god. I loved you in Ghost.’ I felt so bad, and I explained, 'No, no. That was someone else.' And then she goes, 'So what might I have seen you in?' And I go, 'Did you ever see The Count of Monte Cristo?' And she says, 'I love that movie. That was such a great movie!' And I said, 'Well, I was Jacopo.' And then she goes, 'No, you wasn't [sic] in that!’”

Guzmán added, “From that moment on, I said, 'I'm always going to be the guy in Ghost’.”

