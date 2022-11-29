Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

The cast of Love Actually reunited ahead of its 20-year anniversary to look back on some memories.

In a new special presented by Diane Sawyer, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more, revisited the 2003 film and discuss how it became a global sensation, via Entertainment Tonight.

During the interview, Hugh Grant opened up about his now-viral dance scene in the film, which he was not keen on filming at all.

“I saw it in the script, and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.’ I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it,” Grant shared.

Writer and director Richard Curtis confirmed Grant's hesitation, telling the host that Grant was “grumpy” but knew it was a “contractual obligation.”

“I think he was hoping I’d get ill or something and we’d say, 'Oh, well, what a shame, we’ll have to lose that dancing sequence,’” Curtis added.

Pointing out that he was out of rhythm at the beginning of the scene, “especially at the beginning when I wiggle my a**," Grant revealed that it was his idea to have the prime minister’s secretary come into the room he was dancing in to end the moment.

“I will give myself this credit, it was my idea to have that secretary lady catch me...genius,” he said.

“And to this day, there's many people, and I agree with them, who think it's the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid, but then some people like it.”

Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

