Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle has shared her latest statement after the Duchess teamed up with one of her favorite fashion brand to donate 500 bags to charity.



She is launching the new women’s empowerment initiative ahead of Giving Tuesday.

Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal author shared the joint statement of the Duchess and Cuyana on his official Twitter handle.

Meghan Markle’s latest partnership and statement came ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit this week.

In the statement Meghan says, “Over the years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the magic of Smart Works — womens' confidence and lives transformed."

She further said, "Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit. Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilize back into the workforce.”

“I am proud to bring these two together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe."



