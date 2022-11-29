 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan has reportedly received multiple death threats.

The Mirror UK quoted Agan as saying, “It's the world of social media, there's always people who say, 'why are you trying to be somebody else?'”

“When it first happened, I was so taken aback by the amount of hate that comes from people but now I've learned that that's the way it is. Everybody has an opinion.

"If my children see something negative, I can talk to them about my personal experience and it's important to education your children to help them."

Heidi also disclosed that not only death threats, she has also received more than a dozen marriage proposals since becoming an impersonator.

Heidi, originally from Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire, first became a lookalike in 2012, after being spotted as a doppelganger for the Princess while working as a waitress.

