 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam pens 'Thank You' note to fans for sending love on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Yami Gautam will be next seen in Lost
Actress Yami Gautam, who celebrated her birthday on November 28th , received tremendous love and blessings from her fans on her special day.

The actress thanked all her fans by dedicating a post to them and writing down a heartwarming note for them.

She added a picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Feeling overwhelmed & really blessed to have so many people wish nothing but happiness. I am a believer in the power of love & blessings. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to each & everyone who reached out & made me feel so special & loved.”

On Yami’s birthday, husband Aditya also penned a beautiful message for her. He wrote: “To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor (sic)."

On the work front, Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her film Lost. The film will be releasing soon on ZEE5. Moreover, she further has Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga in the kitty alongside Sunny Kaushal, reports IndiaToday.

