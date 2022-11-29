 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Tarar to become law minister again at PM's request

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. — APP

  • Tarar stepped down due to "personal reasons".
  • He tendered his resignation last month.
  • Tarar decides to come back after meeting federal ministers.

PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar is set to become Pakistan's law and justice minister once again at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Tarar stepped down as the law minister last month citing "personal reasons" after which the federal government appointed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his place, handing him an additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.

After over a month's time, PM Shehbaz asked federal ministers to ask Tarar to continue serving as the law minister and that he would not accept his resignation.

The delation of the ministers — including Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ishaq Dar — met the senator at his residence and informed him about the prime minister's message.

After the discussion, Tarar spoke to his bar group. Following his conversation with them, the PML-N leader decided to return to the cabinet.

