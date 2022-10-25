 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Usman Bhatti

Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

By
Usman Bhatti

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference on June 22, 2022. APP
Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference on June 22, 2022. APP

  • Azam Nazeer Tarar has tendered his resignation.
  • Says he has personal reasons for his decision.
  • He is working as the federal law and justice minister.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from his office, citing personal reasons.

Tarar has quit his office for personal reasons, sources said. In his resignation addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 24, he said, "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef."

"However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."

Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

Before tendering his resignation, Nazeer Tarar had said in a tweet, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference."

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation. 

More From Pakistan:

Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed

Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed
Sindh police, FC reach Islamabad ahead of PTI's expected long march

Sindh police, FC reach Islamabad ahead of PTI's expected long march
Aliza Sultan submits evidence of domestic violence against Feroze Khan in court

Aliza Sultan submits evidence of domestic violence against Feroze Khan in court
JCP recommends elevation of Justice Minallah, two others to top court

JCP recommends elevation of Justice Minallah, two others to top court
Following Arshad Sharif's killing, Pakistan becomes top trend on Kenyan Twitter

Following Arshad Sharif's killing, Pakistan becomes top trend on Kenyan Twitter
Who's responsible for current state of Mohenjo Daro?

Who's responsible for current state of Mohenjo Daro?
Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe

Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe

Karachi: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped at flood relief camp

Karachi: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped at flood relief camp
ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana case

ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana case
Imran Khan granted bail in terror case filed after PTI protests

Imran Khan granted bail in terror case filed after PTI protests
Senator Azam Swati files petition against FIA's arrest in Supreme Court

Senator Azam Swati files petition against FIA's arrest in Supreme Court
Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers' livelihoods

Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers' livelihoods