Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from his office, citing personal reasons.

Tarar has quit his office for personal reasons, sources said. In his resignation addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 24, he said, "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef."

"However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."

Before tendering his resignation, Nazeer Tarar had said in a tweet, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference."

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation.