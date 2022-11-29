Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows

file footage

Meghan Markle claimed in the latest and final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes that she stopped watching reality television once her own life had too much of its own drama.



The Duchess of Sussex’s comment, particularly the Real Housewives franchise, came during her chat with the franchise exec producer Andy Cohen, who was a guest on her podcast with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

When asked by Andy whether she still watched the Real Housewives shows, Meghan said: “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving… (other people’s drama).”

Andy then told Meghan that when she moved back to the US in 2020 with husband Prince Harry after stepping down as senior royals, there had been talk of her starring in Real Housewives.

To this, Meghan said, “I never heard that … you mean really this is my audition for Real Housewives in Montecito?” and Andy replied, “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you.”

Meghan then firmly stated: “There will be no reality show.”

This comes as reports swirl that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries could be released by the streaming giant as early as December 8, 2022.