 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle claimed in the latest and final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes that she stopped watching reality television once her own life had too much of its own drama.

The Duchess of Sussex’s comment, particularly the Real Housewives franchise, came during her chat with the franchise exec producer Andy Cohen, who was a guest on her podcast with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

When asked by Andy whether she still watched the Real Housewives shows, Meghan said: “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving… (other people’s drama).”

Andy then told Meghan that when she moved back to the US in 2020 with husband Prince Harry after stepping down as senior royals, there had been talk of her starring in Real Housewives.

To this, Meghan said, “I never heard that … you mean really this is my audition for Real Housewives in Montecito?” and Andy replied, “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you.”

Meghan then firmly stated: “There will be no reality show.”

This comes as reports swirl that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries could be released by the streaming giant as early as December 8, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode

Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’
Meghan Markle questions attempts to ‘bury her’ in final podcast episode

Meghan Markle questions attempts to ‘bury her’ in final podcast episode
Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal

Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal
Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid

Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid
Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'

Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'
2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress

2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress
Meghan Markle invites royal critic Trevor Noah on final podcast episode

Meghan Markle invites royal critic Trevor Noah on final podcast episode
Ben Affleck engraved THIS special message on Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Ben Affleck engraved THIS special message on Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal
James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’

James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’